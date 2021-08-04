TCW Group Inc. Acquires 54,109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $141,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,505,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $516.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

