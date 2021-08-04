TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 636,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,530 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Textron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

