TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $36,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.55. 104,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.