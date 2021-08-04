TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,783 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.18% of McKesson worth $54,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,466 shares of company stock worth $3,083,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

