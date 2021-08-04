TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,553 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $62,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,703. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

