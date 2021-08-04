TD Securities Boosts Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$12.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MAL opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$6.28 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.49.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -180.26%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

