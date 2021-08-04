TD Securities Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNCAF. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

