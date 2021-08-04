TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

EIFZF opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

