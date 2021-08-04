Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,258,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.