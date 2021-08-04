Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

