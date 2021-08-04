Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $423.98 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.20 and a 52-week high of $425.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

