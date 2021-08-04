Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $221,166 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

