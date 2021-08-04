Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

