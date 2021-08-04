Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 391 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. 192,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $348.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

