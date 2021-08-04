Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. 385,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

