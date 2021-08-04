Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.