Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,827 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 0.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 35.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 64,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,209. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

