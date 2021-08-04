Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading 13% Higher

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)’s stock price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 1,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

