Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDS shares. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.