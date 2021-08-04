Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,326,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

