Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TMSNY stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMSNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

