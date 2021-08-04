Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE TPX opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.