Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

