Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.31

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

