Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.31

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 7844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.
A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
