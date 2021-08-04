Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

