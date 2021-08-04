Tenneco (TEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

