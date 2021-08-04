Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 639.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

