Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 821,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.