Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Shares Up 3.9%

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRVCF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

