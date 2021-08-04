Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.74 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $702.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $644.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.