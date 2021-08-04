Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by KGI Securities

Investment analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. KGI Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.66. The company has a market cap of $702.65 billion, a PE ratio of 369.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

