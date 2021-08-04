Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.