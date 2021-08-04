Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
TXRH stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $110.75.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
