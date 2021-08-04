Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

TXRH stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

