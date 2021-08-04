The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Shares

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.51. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

