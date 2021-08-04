The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading 4.7% Higher

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
