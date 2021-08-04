The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading 4.7% Higher

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 39.26%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

