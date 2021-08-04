The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKGFY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

