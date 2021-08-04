The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Up 0.8%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,248 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,236 ($16.15). Approximately 45,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 103,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

