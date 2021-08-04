The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

