The Buckle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,511 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the average daily volume of 107 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Buckle by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

