The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,518,707 shares of company stock worth $110,815,994. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.