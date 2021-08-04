The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,518,707 shares of company stock worth $110,815,994. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

