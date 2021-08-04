The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 180,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

