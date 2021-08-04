The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

