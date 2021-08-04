The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $145.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.