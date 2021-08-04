The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.