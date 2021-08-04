The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 48,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,897. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $504.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

