The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 115,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $931.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

