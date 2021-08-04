The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

