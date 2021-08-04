The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 130,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $932.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

