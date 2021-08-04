The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.
In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Lovesac by 217.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
