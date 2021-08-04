The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Lovesac by 217.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

